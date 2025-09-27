Time Out names Dublin’s Liberties 23rd of 39 in its list of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods

Grace Beard Time Out Travel Editor

Time Out has ranked The Liberties in Dublin 23rd on its list of 39 coolest neighbourhoods for 2026, topped by Jimbocho in Tokyo, followed by Borgerhout in Antwerp, Barra Funda in São Paulo, Camberwell in London, and Avondale in Chicago.

The list, compiled by Time Out editors and experts, evaluates culture, community, liveability, nightlife, food, drink, and a sense of nowness.

The Liberties features medieval remnants, terraced houses, Bakeology Argentinian bakery, Change Clothes fashion swap, and Variety Jones Michelin-starred restaurant.

Other spots include Two Pubs for coffee, Francis Street antique shops, Some Neck for vintage guitars, and Lucky’s pub on Meath Street for pizza.

Time Out recommends visiting for the Liberties Festival in July or the Dublin Flea Market on the last weekend of the month.

Quotes:

Grace Beard shared: “It’s always hotly debated, but we’re certain that if you visit any one of these neighbourhoods, you’ll get to experience the real soul of the city. Put simply, the neighbourhoods are places that represent the soul of these cities, while maintaining their own unique local character that draws people in to live, work and play. This year, we’re celebrating neighbourhoods in all shapes and sizes, from village-like enclaves and revitalised city-centre hubs to formerly dormant, industrial areas transformed into creative districts. These are the spots that in-the-know locals love – for affordable restaurants or fun local bars, for cutting-edge culture or unique independent businesses, and, of course, for all-around good times.”