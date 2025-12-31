Tourism Ireland 2026 campaign to target new visitors

Tourism Ireland’s to unveiled its 2026 marketing drive in January, focusing on North America with a €20m budget to highlight the Wild Atlantic Way and Ancient East.

The campaign, featuring new digital and TV ads, aims to build on 2025’s record transatlantic arrivals and offset any global economic uncertainties.

The strategy is focused on sustainable growth, regional spread and higher-value visitors to reach €9bn in overseas revenue by 2030.

Proposed initiatives included a new Slow Tourism Month and promotion of events like The Open at Royal Portrush.

Partnerships with carriers are designed to boost regional access amid challenges from the Dublin Airport passenger cap and England’s ETA scheme.