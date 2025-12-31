Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Tourism Ireland 2026 campaign to target new visitors
Alice Mansergh CEO of Tourism Ireland
Alice Mansergh CEO of Tourism Ireland

Tourism Ireland 2026 campaign to target new visitors

0
By on News & Knowledge

Tourism Ireland’s to unveiled its 2026 marketing drive in January, focusing on North America with a €20m budget to highlight the Wild Atlantic Way and Ancient East. 

The campaign, featuring new digital and TV ads, aims to build on 2025’s record transatlantic arrivals and offset any global economic uncertainties.

The strategy is focused on sustainable growth, regional spread and higher-value visitors to reach €9bn in overseas revenue by 2030.

Proposed initiatives included a new Slow Tourism Month and promotion of events like The Open at Royal Portrush.

Partnerships with carriers are designed to boost regional access amid challenges from the Dublin Airport passenger cap and England’s ETA scheme.

See also  China's Blue Dream Cruises suspends operations amid rising tensions with Japan

Related posts:

Viking maiden Barbara Power of the Déise medieval history group show off her axe at Winterval Waterford 2025GALLERY: A visit to Waterford’s Winterval Festival Susanne Carberry Chief Customer Officer with Aer LingusAer Lingus launches inaugural Dublin to Tromsø seasonal winter service Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record November sees growth back to 6pc after summer blip Stephen Foutes Chair of Travel South USAKEY Takeaways from Day One of the Travel South USA 2025 conference in Kansas
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.