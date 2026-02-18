FOOD the big motivator for 70pc of holiday makers – Tourism Ireland research

Interest in visiting Ireland stays high among international holiday makers with over 70pc expressing an intent to visit at some point, Tourism Ireland has revealed from its latest overseas sentiment research .

Beautiful landscapes lead as the main draw, especially for mainland European visitors, and value for money perceptions align with or exceed some Northern European spots though trail Southern ones. Exploration and disconnection drive choices for 79pc and 67pc respectively.

Food influences destination choice for 70pc of respondents, with over 70pc expecting good food on the island, strongest from the US at 90pc and Great Britain at 83pc.

Previous visitors rate value higher, and accommodation preferences shift towards B&Bs, guesthouses and rentals for countryside or longer trips. Online search, social media and TV inspire decisions alongside word of mouth, with AI use growing.

The research was conducted with RED C among more than 8,000 potential holidaymakers in eight key markets including England, the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Canada and the Netherlands.

Alice Mansergh shared “Our latest Overseas Sentiment Research, undertaken with RED C in November and December in eight key overseas markets, offers valuable insights into the key motivators for overseas holidaymakers. It’s encouraging to see that interest in visiting the island of Ireland remains high, with exploration and the desire to disconnect continuing to be powerful drivers of destination choice. Our beautiful landscapes remain our strongest asset, particularly among visitors from Mainland Europe, while food presents real opportunities for the future as we tell the story of the culinary experiences on offer here as part of a memorable, magical trip”

“We know that value for money remains a consideration for many travellers, particularly in a competitive international marketplace. However, perceptions of value are stronger among those who have already visited, reinforcing the importance of showcasing the quality of the experience on offer. Tourism Ireland will use these insights to sharpen and refine our marketing activity across our priority markets, working closely with air and sea carriers, overseas tour operators and local industry, to set us apart and convert intent into travel.”