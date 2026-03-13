Trending
Alice Mansergh CEO of Tourism Ireland
Alice Mansergh CEO of Tourism Ireland

Tourism Ireland extends promotions abroad as Saint Patrick celebrations get underway worldwide

Tourism Ireland has rolled out its 2026 St Patrick’s Day programme with high-profile events in key markets. 

Last week Taoiseach Micheál Martin joined Tourism Ireland to launch ‘Semana de Irlanda’ (Ireland Week) at the Gran Vía metro station in Madrid, marking the start of global promotions to attract visitors during the festive period. 

A separate reception in the House of Lords in London celebrated Irish culture and encouraged travel to Ireland. The activities form part of broader efforts to position Ireland as a prime destination for cultural experiences around Saint Patrick’s Day.

