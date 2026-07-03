Tourists evacuated as fire sweeps through Canet-en-Roussillon in southern France

A major wildfire has torn through Canet-en-Roussillon in southern France, forcing the mass evacuation of nearly 3,000 tourists and residents from popular coastal campgrounds. : Over 1,500 holidaymakers were rushed to safety, many fleeing to the nearby beaches with only the clothes on their backs.

The fire spread into the local marina, destroying several docked yachts, port warehouses, and infrastructure.

The nearby Perpignan Airport was forced to temporarily close, and local roads remain blocked.

Official reception centres have been established by the Pyrénées-Orientales Prefecture in Canet-en-Roussillon, Sainte-Marie-la-Mer, Torreilles, Le Barcarès, and Rivesaltes.

The blaze, fueled by parched vegetation from a recent extreme heatwave and severe wind gusts reaching 80 km/h, spread rapidly from Sainte-Marie-la-Mer down to the Canet-en-Roussillon marina.

Le Brasilia, a highly rated family resort suffered severe damage, with holiday cabins completely destroyed and all guest access banned. Other affected sites include Le Sainte-Marie and Le Marina were also emergency evacuated.

In total, 250 mobile homes and dozens of vehicles were incinerated across the local campsites.

Firefighters faced extreme danger due to the widespread detonation of gas cylinders inside the holiday bungalows

This fire is part of a broader, unusually early wildfire crisis affecting southern France. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu noted that seasonal blazes have broken out weeks ahead of schedule. Thousands of firefighters are actively battling multiple fronts, including massive fires further north in the Aude and Hérault departments. [