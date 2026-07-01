SAS places order for 18 Airbus A330-900 neo

SAS ordered 18 Airbus A330-900 aircraft on 30 June 2026.

The A330neo reduces fuel burn and CO2 emissions by 25pc.

The aircraft flies up to 15,000 kilometres non-stop.

A330 family holds over 1,950 orders from 133 customers.

SAS uses the aircraft for international route growth.

Anko van der Werff shared “On behalf of SAS, I am delighted to announce this order for the Airbus A330-900.”

Scandinavian Airlines has placed a firm order for 18 Airbus A330-900 aircraft. The agreement took place during a ceremony in Copenhagen on 30 June 2026. The aircraft support fleet modernisation and international network expansion.

The A330neo features Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and reduces fuel burn by 25pc compared to previous generation aircraft. It operates up to 15,000 kilometres non-stop and the Airspace cabin provides modern in-flight products. The A330 family operates with up to 50pc sustainable aviation fuel with a target of 100pc by 2030.

At the end of May 2026 the A330 family had secured over 1,950 orders from 133 customers. The order allows SAS to increase capacity on existing routes and add new services. Airbus and SAS continue their partnership through this fleet renewal.

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry shared “We are immensely proud to see SAS reaffirm its trust in Airbus to drive its fleet modernisation.”