Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Trade group opposes proposed visitor levy in England
Patricia Yates CEO of Visitbritain
Patricia Yates CEO of Visitbritain

Trade group opposes proposed visitor levy in England

0
By on News & Knowledge

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales has voiced concerns over a potential visitor levy across England. 

It argues the levy could burden struggling hospitality businesses. If implemented, a single national framework should apply consistently to avoid confusion and bureaucracy. 

The consultation period ended this week on granting local authorities levy powers. WTTC research claims such levies could reduce visitor spend by £14.4bn. The group calls for fair application across regions.

Related posts:

LOCATIONS used in Netflix ‘How to Get to Heaven from Belfast’ Icelandair launches first Polish route with new Gdansk service for winter 2026/27 Bogdan Popescu CEO of TaromSAS and TAROM expand partnership with new codeshare agreement Brendan Kennhy of IAATIreland’s Adventure Tourism board discussed insurance, marketing & sustainability
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.