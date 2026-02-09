Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Transavia expands operations in Spain with 61m seats and new routes
Marcel de Nooijer CEO of Transavia
Marcel de Nooijer CEO of Transavia

Transavia expands operations in Spain with 61m seats and new routes

0
By on Aviation

Low-cost carrier Transavia has revealed to offer 61m seats for flights to and from Spain this summer, including two new routes to enhance connectivity. 

The expansion targets popular tourist destinations, aiming to capitalise on rising demand for affordable travel post-pandemic. 

This move is poised to benefit Spain’s tourism industry by increasing inbound visitors from Europe. Hospitality sectors in coastal areas like the Canary Islands and Costa del Sol anticipate a surge in bookings. The airline’s strategy aligns with broader efforts to make aviation more sustainable through efficient fleet operations.

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair cuts 5 aircraft and 1m seats from Austria’s summer 2026 flight schedule doe to €12 tax Diogenes QuinteroColombian air crash claims all 15 lives on SATENA flight: these are the names of the deceased Jozsef Varadi CEO of Wizz AirWizz air revenue up 10pc in three months to December with 33 aircraft still grounded due to P&W engine issues Campbell Wilson CEO of Air India.jpgAir India launches new Boeing 787-9 with temporary seating restrictions
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.