Transavia expands operations in Spain with 61m seats and new routes

Low-cost carrier Transavia has revealed to offer 61m seats for flights to and from Spain this summer, including two new routes to enhance connectivity.

The expansion targets popular tourist destinations, aiming to capitalise on rising demand for affordable travel post-pandemic.

This move is poised to benefit Spain’s tourism industry by increasing inbound visitors from Europe. Hospitality sectors in coastal areas like the Canary Islands and Costa del Sol anticipate a surge in bookings. The airline’s strategy aligns with broader efforts to make aviation more sustainable through efficient fleet operations.