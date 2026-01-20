Trending
2026 Celebrity Cruises Travel Agent Appreciation Awards 2026. Park Hyatt London River Thames. Thursday 15th January 2026. ©2026 Steve Dunlop Photographer. Photography by Steve Dunlop www.stevedunlop.com

Jeff Collins and Caroline O’Toole accept Travel Centres award in London from Celebrity Cruises

0
Trade
  • The citation praised the consortium’s clear commitment to technology and bold creative approaches that kept them ahead.
  • Travel Centres achieved their highest sales volume with Celebrity Cruises in 2025.
  • The award reflected success driven by strong member participation across the group.
  • Jeff Collins and Caroline O’Toole attended the glittering London ceremony on behalf of the consortium.

Travel Centres collected an award from Celebrity Cruises at a ceremony held at the Park Hyatt Hotel in London last week. The citation recognised the consortium’s sales performance for the luxury cruise brand in 2025.

The award acknowledged impressive breadth of growth across many members and highlighted their best year ever with Celebrity Cruises. Jeff Collins from Best4Travel and Caroline O’Toole from JWT represented Travel Centres at the event and accepted the award. Travel Centres led the leaderboard for volume through commitment to technology and creative strategies.

Bob Haugh: Travel Department 30th anniversary celebrations at event in National Concert Hall

Travel Centres shared in a written statement “What’s particularly impressive here is the breadth of growth achieved across so many members and we’re delighted to be joined today by key individuals who have been at the heart of that success. They’ve delivered their best year ever with Celebrity Cruises and now sit proudly at the top of the leaderboard for volume. This success is no accident — it’s driven by a clear commitment to technology and bold creative strategies that continue to keep them ahead of the curve.”

