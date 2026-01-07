Trending
Dominic Burke of Travel Centres

Travel Centres expanded by five shops through acquisitions

Travel Centres, a travel trade consitrium, has grown membership by five shops due to a series of acquisitions in late 2025. 

Frosch Ireland acquired Grogan Travel on 1 August, followed by John Galligan Travel that month. Best4Travel took over Just Split Travel in November and Sky Tours.

Marble City Travel in Kilkenny acquired Top Class Travel in Carlow. Grogan Travel and Top Class were affiliated with Worldchoice, while others were unaffiliated. The consortium welcomes the new agencies for growth in 2026.

