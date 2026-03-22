Travel Industry Golf Society schedules five outings in 2026 and calls out for new members

The Travel Industry Golf Society schedules five outings in 2026

Thursday 16 April: Druids Glen

Wednesday 20 May: The Heritage

Thursday 18 June: Headfort (President Martin Skelly’s Prize)

Thursday 17 Sep: Palmerstown House (Captain John Galligan’s Prize)

Friday 16 Oct: The Castle (and AGM)

The Travel Industry Golf Society has confirmed its 2026 outings calendar with events at five Irish golf courses. including Druids Glen in Wicklow, The Heritage in Laois. Headfort in Meath, Palmerstown House in Kildare and The Castle in Dublin.

The society has revived the Golfer of the Year competition which awards points from singles stableford formats across the outings. The winner receives an Irish Ferries trip for two people including car and cabin on the Dublin to Cherbourg route sponsored by Marie McCarthy and Irish Ferries. Organisers encourage full attendance to qualify for the prize and note additional benefits like breakfast goody bags dinner and prizes provided through sponsor support.

The group is seeking greater participation from younger travel trade members and asks senior staff to facilitate time off for frontline colleagues who play golf. The various event sponsors provide tea, scones, breakfast goody bags dinner and prizes but are seeking good attendance in return from the travel trade and the society is seeking more from younger travel industry members through agencies facilitating time off.

John Galligan shared “I look forward to seeing you all in Druids Glen on 16 April details to follow early next week.”