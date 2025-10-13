Tributes paid to Kerry hotelier Paudie O’Callaghan

Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Paudie O'Callaghan of The Fáilte Hotel
Tributes have been paid to Kerry hotelier Paudie O’Callaghan, passed away at 58 on 11 October 2025, leaving Killarney in mourning.

He managed The Fáilte Hotel, contributed to the Killarney Vintners Association, and supported local sports clubs like Killarney Celtic and St Paul’s Basketball. O’Callaghan was a key figure in Killarney’s community, involved in politics through his family’s legacy, including his father Dermot and brother Niall.

Tributes recognised his role as a talented athlete, playing soccer and basketball, and his lifelong support for local sports. His funeral is scheduled for 14 October 2025 at St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney, following a repose at The Fáilte Hotel on 13 October.

