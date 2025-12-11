Trump now wants to examine FIVE YEARS of social media posts for tourists arriving in USA

A revised proposal from United Staes CBP will require tourists to submit five years of social media history.

Travellers must also provide email addresses used in last ten years. The rule applies to all tourists regardless of visa needs. Customs and Border Patrol officers have been mandated to review online activities for entry approval. The changes will affect visitors from Ireland and other countries.

While numbers visiting USA from western Europe are down, Irish visitor numbers to the USA showed sharp falls in March and September but increased again in April and November to remain flat for the year.