Turkish Airlines launches London Stansted service

Turkish Airlines has added London Stansted as its third gateway in London to its flight network. The launch of Stansted flights will operate with 15 weekly frequencies and expands the flag carrier network to five destinations in England.

When combined with Dublin the flag carrier total weekly frequencies across England, Scotland and Ireland reach 168 during the summer schedule.

Turkish Airlines continues to strengthen its presence in England and offers guests seamless access to its global network that covers 357 destinations in 133 countries across 6 continents.

The new route opens the door to Turkish Airlines extensive global network connecting London Stansted to over 350 destinations.

Fuat Fırat shared “England continues to be one of the key strategic markets for Turkish Airlines. With the addition of London Stansted flights we are pleased to expand our presence in London to a third airport further strengthening London Stansted connectivity and offering our guests greater flexibility to access our unparalleled global network. We believe this new route will not only meet regional demand but also contribute to both commercial and tourism activity across the region.”

Gareth Powell shared “We are delighted to welcome Turkish Airlines to London Stansted. This is a major milestone for the airport and a strong vote of confidence in both our operation and the fast growing region we serve. Istanbul is a fantastic destination in its own right but this new service also opens the door to Turkish Airlines extensive global network connecting London Stansted to over 350 destinations offering passengers and businesses across our region greater choice and easier access to destinations across Asia Africa Australia and beyond. We look forward to building a strong partnership with Turkish Airlines and seeing this exciting new route grow.”