Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Two is better than one – State papers show Stormont officials resisted consolidation in Belfast

Two is better than one – State papers show Stormont officials resisted consolidation in Belfast

0
By on News & Knowledge
  • Stormont argued to keep two Belfast airports.
  • Consultants recommended one regional hub.
  • Dublin Airport outcompeted Belfast facilities.
  • Officials offered to rewrite report.
  • Files declassified revealed 25-year-old warnings.

State Papers released under the 25 year rule show the determination of Stormont officials to keep two Belfast airports in the face of consolidation proposals from London.

Civil servants and ministers expressed clear support for retaining Belfast City Airport and Belfast International Airport after a team of consultants advised the city would need a single regional hub to counter the growth of Dublin. 

One official offered to rewrite the report if needed, files declassified at the Public Record Office in Belfast show. The study commissioned by Whitehall’s Department of the Environment, Transport and the Regions examined future air travel in the region. Officials were warned that Dublin Airport was pulling passengers away from Belfast but fought against consolidating traffic into one airport, preferring to keep two smaller facilities.

See also  DFA reminds citizens that online applications are now open to first time applicants and new borns

The decision influenced long-term aviation strategy. In the 25 years since Dublin Airport have leaped ahead dramatically in passenger numbers. 

Related posts:

Viking maiden Barbara Power of the Déise medieval history group show off her axe at Winterval Waterford 2025GALLERY: A visit to Waterford’s Winterval Festival Susanne Carberry Chief Customer Officer with Aer LingusAer Lingus launches inaugural Dublin to Tromsø seasonal winter service Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record November sees growth back to 6pc after summer blip Stephen Foutes Chair of Travel South USAKEY Takeaways from Day One of the Travel South USA 2025 conference in Kansas
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.