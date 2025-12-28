United signs sale and leaseback agreement with SMBC for twenty Boeing 737-9

United Airlines has signed a sale and leaseback agreement with Dublin-based SMBC Aviation Capital for a further twenty Boeing 737-9 aircraft. The deal covers deliveries in 2025 and 2026. The arrangement supports fleet modernisation efforts. The airline expands its narrowbody operations. Fuel-efficient jets feature in the contract.

United Airlines has completed similar deals previously with SMBC included twenty Airbus A321-200NX and twenty Boeing 737-8 models. The latest transaction marks the third major partnership. Officials finalise terms in December.

United’s Chief Financial Officer, Michael Leskinen shared, “We appreciate the thoughtful approach SMBC Aviation Capital brought to structure a transaction that supports our fleet strategy and allows us to deliver even better experiences for our customers. We value our strong, longstanding relationship with SMBC Aviation Capital and their role in our ongoing fleet modernization.”

Chief Commercial Officer at SMBC Aviation Capital, Barry Flannery, shared, “We are delighted to expand our relationship with United Airlines. These aircraft will play an important role in advancing United’s fleet strategy with the latest fuel-efficient aircraft. This transaction reflects the deep trust and collaboration between our teams. We look forward to building on our relationship and supporting United’s fleet ambitions for many years to come.”