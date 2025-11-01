US blocks new routes and forbids belly cargo on Mexican airlines

Sean Duffy US Transport commissioner

The US Department of Transportation rejected schedules for new flights by Aeroméxico, Volaris and Viva from Mexico City International and Felipe Ángeles to US destinations.

Affected services include Aeroméxico to Houston Intercontinental, McAllen and San Juan Luis Muñoz Marin starting October 2025.

Volaris to New York Newark from November and Viva to multiple US cities including Austin-Bergstrom International and Los Angeles International in November and December.

Tentative prohibition on belly cargo for these carriers plus Aerus and TAR México effective 108 business days after final order.

Actions address Mexican government violations impairing US carriers, including cargo relocation and slot reductions at Mexico City.

US Department of Transportation shared “Prohibiting belly-cargo operations at MEX is clearly not in the short-term interest of shippers and consumers in the US-Mexico market. However, the ongoing prohibition of all-cargo operations at MEX and the corresponding competitive imbalance vis-à-vis combination carriers is untenable”

Claudia Sheinbaum shared “from Mexico’s perspective, there is no harm to US carriers and that the DOT’s decision is unjustified and unilateral”

Viva shared “it is carefully evaluating the impact of the order on its operations and passengers, particularly as it comes during the holiday travel season… unilateral and abrupt, stressing that it will affect thousands of US and Mexican travellers. It urged the authorities to meet and have a

dialogue that leads to a reasonable solution”