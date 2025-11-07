International flights will NOT be affected by FAA mandated flight reductions at United States airports

Sean Duffy US Transport commissioner

The United States Federal Aviation Administration has enforced the first phase of mandated flight reductions at 40 major United States airports on the morning of 7 November 2025 as the government shutdown reached its thirty-eighth day.

Domestic operations between 6am and 10pm local time faced a 4 percent cut that will rise to 5 percent on 8 November, 6 percent on 9 November, 8 percent on 11 November and reach the full 10 percent by 14 November unless Congress approves funding.

International flights remain exempt under the emergency order published late on 6 November. Airlines cancelled more than 790 services for 7 November alone with United Airlines removing 188, American Airlines 220, Southwest around 100 and Delta 170 by Thursday evening.

Passengers qualify for full refunds on cancelled tickets under Department of Transportation rules though hotels and meals fall outside coverage.

The final list of 40 airports includes John F Kennedy International, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International, Chicago O’Hare International, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Dallas Fort Worth International, Los Angeles International, Denver International, Miami International, San Francisco International, Charlotte Douglas International, Ronald Reagan Washington National, Boston Logan International, Philadelphia International, Phoenix Sky Harbor International, Seattle-Tacoma International and Orlando International among others.

Over 450 controller absences occurred nationwide since the shutdown began on 1 October prompting six-day work weeks and mandatory overtime for the 13,000 unpaid controllers.

Airlines waived change fees on all fares including basic economy and urged travellers to monitor apps for rebooking options. The cuts could eliminate up to 1,800 flights and 268,000 seats daily if sustained with ripple effects reaching smaller connecting airports.

The National Transportation Safety Board endorsed the measure as necessary to maintain separation standards amid fatigue reports. Congress showed no immediate signs of resolving the budget impasse that halted pay for essential aviation workers.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford shared “We’re not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy shared “This is data-driven relief to alleviate pressure on controllers.”

Affected airports asked to reduce flights by 4pc:

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International (ATL)

Austin-Bergstrom International (AUS)

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI)

Boston Logan International (BOS)

Charlotte Douglas International (CLT)

Chicago Midway International (MDW)

Chicago O’Hare International (ORD)

Dallas Love Field (DAL)

Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW)

Denver International (DEN)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL)

Honolulu Daniel K. Inouye International (HNL)

Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH)

Houston William P. Hobby (HOU)

Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS)

Los Angeles International (LAX)

Miami International (MIA)

Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP)

Nashville International (BNA)

New York John F. Kennedy International (JFK)

New York LaGuardia (LGA)

Newark Liberty International (EWR)

Orlando International (MCO)

Philadelphia International (PHL)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX)

Portland International (PDX)

Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA)

Salt Lake City International (SLC)

San Diego International (SAN)

San Francisco International (SFO)

San Jose International (SJC)

Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA)

Tampa International (TPA)

Washington Dulles International (IAD) 4pc

