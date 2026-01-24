US ice storm causes 11,000 cancellations

Airlines have cancelled thousands of flights over the weekend, with figures from tracking sources showing more than 11,000 cancellations for journeys into, from, and within the country so far. Dublin flights cancelled include:

Newark UA022@09.30

JFK DL045@10.45

JFK EI105@11.15

Philadelphia AA723@11.30

Boston EI133@11.40

Washington EI117@12.15

Toronto EI127@13.00

Newark EI1010@13.15

Cleveland EI087@16.00

Chicago EI125@16.00 & inbound EI124

Shannon to Boston E135@14.40 was also cancelled.

American Airlines has recorded the highest number of cancellations, followed by other carriers adjusting schedules due to ice accumulation on runways and aircraft.

Airports in the Northeast, including Newark and Philadelphia, have seen hundreds of flights cancelled on Sunday 25 January, with over 700 affected at Newark alone. Forecasts indicate that ice and freezing conditions continue to impact operations in regions from the Midwest to the East Coast, leading to ground stops and further cancellations expected through the day.

Many airlines have issued waivers for rebooking without fees to accommodate passengers.

The storm has affected operations at major hubs and regional airports, with preliminary data pointing to additional delays and cancellations into Monday. Travellers planning flights to or from the United States during this period face ongoing uncertainty as the weather system moves eastward.