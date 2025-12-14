ELEVEN US National Parks get order to charge international visitors $100 ‘America first’ entry fee

Eleven US National Parks are preparing to implement a new tourist surcharge in the new year for international visitors under Trump’s new “America-first” policies to fund park maintenance.

Eoghan Corry at Angels Landing in Zion National Park

The US Interior Department is imposing a $100/€92 surcharge per international visitor at 11 parks from January 2026. The surcharge will be applied on top of standard entrance fees.

Park rangers such a workaround for non residents is to pay €230 for an America the Beautiful annual pass. US residents can purchase a €73 annual pass and fee-free days.

The policy impacts Acadia, Bryce Canyon, Everglades, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Rocky Mountain, Yellowstone, Yosemite and Zion.

Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Interior shared “These policies ensure that US taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations.”