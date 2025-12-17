Van Gogh immersive experience returns to Dublin on Friday

The popular Van Gogh immersive exhibition is set to return to the RDS in Dublin on Friday, promising an enhanced experience with new twists for visitors. This digital art showcase, projecting the artist’s works in a captivating format, continues to draw crowds interested in cultural and heritage-inspired events.

The Van Gogh immersive experience rerturns to Dublin as Dream Point After Dark, an adults-only evening event, running for a limited time from December 19th, 2025, to January 4th, 2026, at Dream Point in Point Square, Dublin Docklands.

The original Van Gogh content, which was previously a family-friendly show at the RDS, has been re-adapted for a more intimate, grown-up atmosphere. New features include: