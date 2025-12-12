Trending
Venezuela flight suspensions causing 'border travel chaos'

News & Knowledge

As airlines in Venezuela halted flights abruptly, it left thousands of families stranded and forcing many to resort to perilous border crossings into Colombia. 

The suspensions, affecting major carriers, stemmed from regulatory disputes and fuel shortages, exacerbating the country’s economic woes. 

Travellers are reporting long queues at bus stations and improvised land routes, with authorities urging caution amid rising risks. 

This has prompted calls from the International Air Transport Association for swift government intervention to restore connectivity and prevent further humanitarian impacts.

