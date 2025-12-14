Trending
Daniela Santanchè Tourism Minister of Italy

Verona introduces Juliet’s balcony fee to curtail over-tourism

Italy’s romantic hotspot Verona has introduced a €13 entry fee to Juliet’s House courtyard from 6 December to 6 January, as festive crowds overwhelm the Shakespeare-inspired site amid a booming tourism year. 

City officials cite unmanageable visitor numbers—up 20pc on 2024—as the trigger, with proceeds funding site preservation. 

The measure echoes broader European efforts to tame mass tourism, prompting mixed reactions from operators who fear it could deter budget-conscious romantics from the Veneto region

