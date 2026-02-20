Trending
Le Hong Ha CEO of Vietnam Airlines
Vietnam Airlines finalises order for fifty B737-8

Vietnam Airlines has finalised an order for fifty B737-8 aircraft with deliveries scheduled between 2030 and 2032. 

The deal formalises a non-binding agreement from 2023 supported by financing from domestic banks alongside US institutions including EXIM Bank and Citibank. The Boeing narrowbodies powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines will serve domestic and regional Asian routes.

The acquisition supports the airline’s goal of growing its fleet to around 151 aircraft by 2030. Vietnam Airlines operates a current fleet of 93 aircraft including A320 family jets A350-900s and B787s. Discussions also took place regarding a potential future investment in thirty widebody aircraft.

Dang Ngoc Hoa shared the investment in fifty B737-8 aircraft marks a significant step in building a modern fuel-efficient fleet while enhancing operational performance and elevating service standards to meet international benchmarks.

