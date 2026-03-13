Viking welcomes Eldir to its River Fleet

Viking has taken delivery of the Viking Eldir at Meyer’s Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock-Warnemünde.

The 190-guest ship features 95 staterooms and sails Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers. The vessel includes a square bow, three full decks, Aquavit Terrace, and two-room suites. It will operate itineraries such as Rhine Getaway, Grand European Tour, and Christmas on the Rhine. Viking plans extend to 22 additional river ships by 2028, 10 ocean ships by 2031, and two expedition ships by 2031.

Torstein Hagen shared “We are pleased to welcome the Viking Eldir to our growing river fleet. With our exclusive docking locations, we proudly bring our guests closer to destinations along the great rivers of the world. Now, with the addition of our newest Viking Longship, we look forward to inviting even more curious travelers to explore Europe in Viking comfort”