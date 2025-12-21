Warning for seasonal swimmers from Irish coast guard

The Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and RNLI have appealed to the anyone planning the festive dip over the Christmas period to be mindful of the risks and put the safety first whether the seasonal swimmer or first-time dipper.

The advice for the winter dips and swims includes checking the weather wind and tides before going in the water, informing the someone ashore of the plans and return time and acclimatising slowly to avoid the cold water shock.

Swimmers are advised to wear a bright cap and tow float to increase visibility, to swim with others staying within the depth and remember to float to live if struggling in the water. In emergencies call 999 or 112 and asked for the Coast Guard if got into the difficulty or saw the someone in the trouble.

If taking a coastal walk during the Christmas break, check weather and tide times, stay back from the stormy seas and cliff edges, and remain aware that the coastal paths promenades and piers are slippery or prone to the waves, take a fully charged phone and call 999 or 112 for the Coast Guard in the case of emergency.