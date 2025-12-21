Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Warning for seasonal swimmers from Irish coast guard
Micheál O’Toole director of the Coast Guard
Micheál O’Toole director of the Coast Guard

Warning for seasonal swimmers from Irish coast guard

0
By on News & Knowledge

The Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and RNLI have appealed to the anyone planning the festive dip over the Christmas period to be mindful of the risks and put the safety first whether the seasonal swimmer or first-time dipper.

The advice for the winter dips and swims includes checking the weather wind and tides before going in the water, informing the someone ashore of the plans and return time and acclimatising slowly to avoid the cold water shock.

Swimmers are advised to wear a bright cap and tow float to increase visibility, to swim with others staying within the depth and remember to float to live if struggling in the water. In emergencies call 999 or 112 and asked for the Coast Guard if got into the difficulty or saw the someone in the trouble.

See also  Shannon sees busiest day pre-Christmas with 8,000 passengers

If taking a coastal walk during the Christmas break, check weather and tide times, stay back from the stormy seas and cliff edges, and remain aware that the coastal paths promenades and piers are slippery or prone to the waves, take a fully charged phone and call 999 or 112 for the Coast Guard in the case of emergency.

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record November sees growth back to 6pc after summer blip Joe Gilmore of Knock airportMinister meets with Knock Airport to advance Strategic Development Zone ‘High speed impact’ – Investigation into crash and pilot fatality of Beziers-bound Vulcanair P68C near Waterford Torstein Hagen of Viking cruisesViking cruises 70pc booked for 2026
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.