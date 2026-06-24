Paris and Bordeaux suffer worst of Europe’s ongoing heatwave

As a persistent heat dome grips much of western and southern Europe this week, tourism operators are reporting mixed impacts with strong demand for coastal and air conditioned destinations offset by safety concerns.

There is no impact on long term tourism patterns although some visitor discomfort in inland and city sites. Temperatures have exceeded f40 degrees Celsius in several countries, prompting red level heat warnings, health alerts and adjustments in visitor behaviour.

In Spain, peaks reached 45.1 degrees Celsius in Andújar in the south, with many inland areas and the Balearic Islands experiencing highs above 40 degrees Celsius. Coastal businesses have seen increased trade from those seeking sea breezes, but intense heat has led to reduced midday sightseeing in cities such as Seville and Madrid, with some attractions altering opening hours.

France has borne some of the most severe conditions, with more than half the country under red alerts and temperatures hitting 44.3 degrees Celsius in places such as Pissos in the Landes region. Bordeaux recorded over 41 degrees Celsius while Paris approached record June levels near 38-40 degrees Celsius. Iconic sites including the Louvre and Eiffel Tower have introduced extra hydration points and early closures. Visitor numbers remain robust among those favouring shaded or indoor cultural experiences. Tragically, at least eighteen heat related deaths have been reported, heightening public caution.

Portugal has issued widespread warnings with forecasts nearing 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in interior regions. Lisbon and the Douro Valley have attracted those seeking river or urban escapes, though operators report shorter visiting times at popular heritage spots during peak afternoon heat.

In Italy, highs of 36 to 39 degrees Celsius have affected Rome, Florence and other historic centres, where authorities have deployed support at landmarks like the Colosseum. Tourists are shifting towards earlier morning or evening tours, benefiting restaurants and evening hospitality but pressuring midday trade.

England has issued rare red and amber extreme heat warnings, with southern areas potentially reaching 38 to 39 degrees Celsius and breaking June records. While not as extreme as continental neighbours, this has boosted domestic staycations and park visits, providing a welcome lift to local hospitality.

Ireland sits on the cooler edge of the system, with temperatures climbing into the high twenties Celsius in places, encouraging more domestic coastal tourism and short breaks as holidaymakers opt for nearer destinations amid the broader European pattern, with Thursday set to rise above 30. Irish coastal hospitality operators are reporting strong trade as the current heatwave encourages more staycations and day trips. Businesses note increased footfall when weather is favourable, helping to offset broader challenges in the sector

The heatwave has driven a surge in demand for properties with pools, air conditioning and sea access, with some operators noting revenue gains in euro terms for premium cooled accommodations

The fear is that prolonged extreme conditions could deter certain visitor segments and increase operational costs for businesses managing staff welfare and energy demands. For now the key to coping is flexible itineraries, hydration and booking climate controlled options as the pattern looks set to influence the peak summer season.