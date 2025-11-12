Trending
WATCH: Michael Healy Rae speaking at 2025 ISCF conference 'a bicycle cog that is broken'

Minister Michael Healy-Rae told the Irish Self Catering Conference 2025 in County Clare that self-catering businesses remain undervalued by politicians, other sectors, and the public. He stated that operators provide the main ingredient for local economies through tea shops, craft outlets, bicycle hire, and events. Healy-Rae compared the sector to a bicycle cog that keeps the wheel turning and described removal of these businesses as stopping the chain entirely.

Healy-Rae declared personal interest in guest houses and long-stay accommodation since age 18 but no involvement in self-catering or Airbnb. He argued that property value means nothing unless sold and serves only as a tool to generate income after covering costs, wages, insurance, and higher standards. Healy-Rae criticised views that treat established operators as wealthy and warned against legislation that moves goalposts mid-game for existing businesses.

Healy-Rae supported scrutiny for new entrants converting properties to short-term lets that remove housing stock from long-term availability. He accepted requirements for planning permission on future purchases intended for short-term use. Healy-Rae recounted evolution from 1960s-1980s signpost advertising to modern standards with operators reinvesting margins yearly.

Healy-Rae revealed submission of a position paper with his son Jackie to government staff, housing minister, and planning minister followed by meetings including one solely on this issue with the Taoiseach five months prior and another with the housing minister the previous Wednesday. He expressed worry over negative legislation in the housing plan due this week that could force properties into long-term rentals at €200-€300 weekly with 56pc tax.

Healy-Rae hoped government leaves existing operators alone without demands or begging bowls and preserves generational businesses for families. He described self-catering providers as real ministers for tourism and ambassadors whose reputation shapes Ireland’s image. Healy-Rae attended to voice support and urge Dublin to listen.

