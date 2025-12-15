WATCH: Shannon-based Rescue 115 winching 14 crew members of MV Fastnet to safety in Dingle Bay

Fourteen crew members from MV Fastnet, a French-registered trawler, received assistance from the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 after their vessel ran aground on rocks at Bínn Bán near the mouth of Dingle Harbour on Sunday morning December 14 2025.

The incident occurred as the boat departed the harbour and lost power amid storm conditions. Valentia Coast Guard received the alert shortly before noon and co-ordinated a response that included the Shannon-based Rescue 115, the fixed-wing aircraft Rescue 120F, the Valentia RNLI lifeboat, the Dingle Coast Guard unit and the Naval Service vessel LE George Bernard Shaw.

The trawler, which has a length overall (LOA) is 27.85 meters and awidth is 8.5 meters and call sign FNRM, grounded at Bínn Bán on the east bank of Dingle Bay with all 14 persons on board. Local vessels and the RNLI lifeboat attempted to secure a tow line, but heavy swell and diesel fuel in the water prevented this. At 12.23pm, the crew of Rescue 115 initiated winching operations. By 1.08pm, the process concluded with all 14 individuals transferred to the helicopter and transported to Dingle for assessment.

As of Monday morning, the crew members remain in Dingle for medical checks. The trawler stays aground, with authorities monitoring for environmental impact from the diesel spill. No injuries occurred during the operation. Marine operations continue to assess salvage options for the vessel, estimated at a value exceeding €500,000.

Kevin Flannery, a marine biologist in Dingle, observed the events from shore. The Irish Coast Guard confirmed the completion of the personnel recovery phase. The focus has now turned pollution containment measures in Dingle Bay.