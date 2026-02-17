Waterford launches joint tourism and food partnership

Visit Waterford and Taste Waterford confirmed a landmark partnership to promote the county as a must-visit destination combining heritage culture landscapes and food and drink. The collaboration positions Waterford as a cultural coastal and culinary highlight through unified storytelling and joint campaigns. Ireland’s oldest city founded by Vikings in 914 AD features the Viking Triangle museums medieval walls and historic architecture alongside the Copper Coast UNESCO Global Geopark Comeragh Mountains Suir Valley and Waterford Greenway.

The county’s food scene includes the EU PGI-protected Waterford Blaa artisan producers craft brewers distillers and award-winning restaurants such as Mara GROW HQ Cliff House The Railway Cottage and AndChips. The partnership celebrates authenticity and innovation in gastronomy rooted in local traditions. Immersive experiences will connect visitors with events like the Waterford Festival of Food and Harvest Festival.

Clare Barrett Chair of Visit Waterford and Richard Povey from Taste Waterford described the initiative as a new era for showcasing Waterford’s underestimated assets nationally and internationally. The unified voice aims to elevate the county among Ireland’s leading visitor destinations. Further details are available on visitwaterford.com and TasteWaterford.ie.

Clare Barrett shared “This partnership marks a new era for how we tell Waterford’s story. For too long, Waterford has been a place often underestimated in the domestic market. But with our unrivalled heritage, spectacular landscapes, and an exceptional food and drink offering, we are perfectly positioned to shine as both Ireland’s best place to live and one of its most rewarding destinations to visit. Working hand in hand with Taste Waterford, we can put the spotlight firmly on our county and create a unified voice that ensures Waterford gets the recognition it deserves.”

Richard Povey shared “Waterford’s food and drink sector has been building momentum steadily but powerfully, and now is the time to showcase it to the world. Our producers and chefs and food festivals are winning national and international awards, our restaurants are achieving Michelin recognition, and our traditions, from the Waterford Blaa to farm-to-fork excellence, are a true expression of place. By partnering with Visit Waterford, we are bringing together culture, heritage, and gastronomy in one compelling story that invites visitors to come, taste, and experience the very best of Ireland.”