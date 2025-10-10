Waterford’s Winterval from November 21 to feature 54 events

16/11/2024. Waterford City was jam-packed and shining brightly over the weekend as tens of thousands of festivalgoers enjoyed the official opening of the Winterval Festival and the official celebrations of Waterford’s first year as the European City of Christmas began. The Winterval Festival 2024 is now open every weekend until December 23rd – full details on www.winterval.ie – Photo Patrick Browne.

Winterval 2025, Ireland’s largest Christmas festival, runs from 21 November to 23 December in Waterford, featuring 54 events, including 22 new experiences.

Santa arrives on 21 November at 5:30 pm to switch on over 100,000 Christmas lights, followed by the Winterval Illuminates light show at Cathedral Square.

A free drone show on 22 November will display festive formations over the River Suir.

Attractions include Winterval On Ice, Christmas Markets, Winterval Circus, Glow Fairylight Garden, and Santa’s Magical Sleigh Ride in VR.

Over 1m visitors expected, with events like the Viking Elf Trail, Choral Trail, and pantomimes such as Jack & The Beanstalk.

Seamus Ryan shared “Winterval is the jewel in Waterford’s festive crown. From the Winterval Illuminates to the joyous laughter of children on the ice-rink, every corner of our city will be brimming with festive spirit and economic energy.”

Trevor Darmody shared “Winterval 2025 is all about joy, imagination, and celebration. Whether you’re meandering through the Glow Fairylight Garden, riding the MAXI Express Train, gazing at the breathtaking Drone Show or enjoying Karaoke in the Churchyard Igloo, there’s something for everyone.”