Waterfront skyscraper wins world’s best hotel award for 2025, the Rosewood Hong Kong

Rosewood Hong Kong is named No.1 in The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 at the live awards ceremony held in London on 30 October. The list features hotels from 22 destinations across six continents, along with several special award winners.

The awards ceremony for The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 took place on October 30, 2025, at Old Billingsgate in London. The list was voted on by over 800 hospitality experts worldwide and celebrates exceptional properties across six continents.

Rosewood Hong Kong claimed the top spot, highlighting Asia’s strong presence with 20 hotels in the ranking.

Four Seasons Firenze Florence was Europe’s best hotel, one of 15 hotels form Europe in the top fifty list

Passalacqua (No.4), Lake Como, wins the Best Boutique Hotel Award, for a second year

Desa Potato Head (No.18) in Bali wins the Eco Hotel Award, audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association

Mandarin Oriental Qianmen in Beijing (No.14) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award

Ian Schrager is honoured with the SevenRooms Icon Award

The new Johnnie Walker Art of Design Award is presented to Singita – Kruger National Park (No.40)

Other accolades include Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group Award, awarded to Four Seasons; WhistlePig Highest Climber Award goes to Royal Mansour (No.13) in Marrakech; CopacabanaPalace (No.11) in Rio de Janeiro wins the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award; and the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award goes to Atlantis The Royal (No.6), Dubai

The top fifty hotels