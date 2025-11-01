Waterfront skyscraper wins world’s best hotel award for 2025, the Rosewood Hong Kong

The awards ceremony for The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 took place on October 30, 2025, at Old Billingsgate in London. The list was voted on by over 800 hospitality experts worldwide and celebrates exceptional properties across six continents.
Rosewood Hong Kong claimed the top spot, highlighting Asia’s strong presence with 20 hotels in the ranking.
- Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1) has been named The World’s Best Hotel 2025
- Four Seasons Firenze Florence was Europe’s best hotel, one of 15 hotels form Europe in the top fifty list
- Passalacqua (No.4), Lake Como, wins the Best Boutique Hotel Award, for a second year
- Desa Potato Head (No.18) in Bali wins the Eco Hotel Award, audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association
- Mandarin Oriental Qianmen in Beijing (No.14) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award
- Ian Schrager is honoured with the SevenRooms Icon Award
- The new Johnnie Walker Art of Design Award is presented to Singita – Kruger National Park (No.40)
- Other accolades include Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group Award, awarded to Four Seasons; WhistlePig Highest Climber Award goes to Royal Mansour (No.13) in Marrakech; CopacabanaPalace (No.11) in Rio de Janeiro wins the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award; and the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award goes to Atlantis The Royal (No.6), Dubai
The top fifty hotels
- 1 Rosewood Hong Kong Hong Kong
- 2 Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River Bangkok
- 3 Capella Bangkok Bangkok
- 4 Passalacqua Lake Como
- 5 Raffles Singapore Singapore
- 6 Atlantis The Royal Dubai
- 7 Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Bangkok
- 8 Chablé Yucatán Chocholá
- 9 Four Seasons Firenze Florence
- 10 Upper House Hong Kong Hong Kong
- 11 Copacabana Palace Rio de Janeiro
- 12 Capella Sydney Sydney
- 13 Royal Mansour Marrakech
- 14 Mandarin Oriental Qianmen Beijing
- 15 Bulgari Tokyo Tokyo
- 16 Claridge’s London
- 17 Four Seasons Astir Palace Athens
- 18 Desa Potato Head Bali
- 19 Le Bristol Paris
- 20 Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Dubai
- 21 Cheval Blanc Paris Paris
- 22 Bulgari Roma Rome
- 23 Hôtel de Crillon Paris
- 24 Rosewood São Paulo São Paulo
- 25 Aman Tokyo Tokyo
- 26 Hotel Il Pellicano Porto Ercole
- 27 Hôtel du Couvent Nice
- 28 Soneva Fushi Maldives
- 29 The Connaught London
- 30 La Mamounia Marrakech
- 31 Raffles London at The OWO London
- 32 The Emory London
- 33 Maroma Riviera Maya
- 34 The Calile Brisbane
- 35 The Lana Dubai
- 36 Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo Monaco
- 37 Janu Tokyo Tokyo
- 38 The Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai
- 39 One&Only Mandarina Riviera Nayarit
- 40 Singita Kruger National Park
- 41 Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong Hong Kong
- 42 Hotel Bel-Air Los Angeles
- 43 The Mark New York
- 44 Las Ventanas al Paraíso Los Cabos
- 45 The Tokyo Edition Toranomon Tokyo
- 46 Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto
- 47 Estelle Manor Witney
- 48 Grand Park Hotel Rovinj Rovinj
- 49 Hotel Sacher Vienna Vienna
- 50 Mandapa Bali