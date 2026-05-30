Bank of Ireland’s 2026 reports ‘resilient’ irish Hospitality sector in 2026

Bank of Ireland’s 2026 reports confirm that Ireland’s hospitality and hotel sector is demonstrating resilience, driven by robust international visitor demand and increased air capacity. However, operators are tightening their focus on operational efficiency to manage intensifying margin pressures from rising wage and energy costs.

North American tourism continues to be a crucial driver, with US and Canadian visitors accounting for 28pc of inbound visitor nights. Summer 2026 air seat capacity is tracking 3pc ahead of the previous year.

The industry faces compressed profit margins due to rising operational expenses, including increased national minimum wage rates and the auto-enrolment pension scheme.

Demand: While the overall outlook remains positive, domestic travel has softened as households navigate persistent consumer price inflation.

Operators are increasingly relying on yield management, pricing strategies, and energy efficiency upgrades rather than expansive new builds to drive profitability.

You can explore the full breakdowns of market dynamics, RevPAR trends, and strategic implications by reviewing the complete Bank of Ireland Hotel Sector Insights & Outlook.