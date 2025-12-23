‘We kissed” Ryanair fuel tanker incident at Edinburgh

A Ryanair flight to Faro contacted a fuel tanker at Edinburgh Airport on December 22. The Boeing 737 Max aircraft’s wing tip touched the tanker’s cab while taxiing for departure. Authorities evacuated passengers as a precaution and returned them to the terminal. No injuries occurred and no fire broke out. Airport operations continued without disruption.

One passenger shared “It was scary, the pilot came on the intercom and tried to pretend it wasn’t as serious as it looked. They can’t use the plane anymore. It was just starting to move when it crashed into the fuel tanker.”