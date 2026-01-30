Plans for West Clare Greenway to be submitted by end 2026

Clare County Council expects to submit a planning application for the first section of the West Clare Greenway by the end of 2026.

The initial section will run from Kilrush to Kilkee, and the overall project aims to create a 100-kilometre route linking Kilrush with Ennis through Kilkee, Miltown Malbay, Lahinch, and Ennistymon. The greenway follows the former West Clare Railway line where possible, and progress depends on funding availability. Recent allocations from the National Transport Authority include €500,000 for the Kilrush to Kilkee section. Section two, from Ennis to Ennistymon, remains at the option selection stage.

Joe Cooney shared “The Minister has confirmed to me that, subject to the availability of funding, planning permission for Section One of the Greenway from Kilrush to Kilkee is expected to be sought in the third quarter of 2026. This is a very important milestone and reflects the substantial work already undertaken by Clare County Council. For a tourism dependent county like Clare, this is a terrible disadvantage. At a time when outdoor recreational tourism is increasingly popular, we are losing out.”

Darragh O’Brien shared “It is anticipated, again subject to funding, that the environmental impact assessment report, Natura impact statement, general alignment drawings and land acquisition documentation will be submitted to An Coimisiún Pleanála in the third quarter of 2026.”