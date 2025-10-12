Wexford gets €1m to commence ‘transformation’ of Rosslare Harbour and Strand

Trending
Tom Enright CEO of Wexford County Council
Wexford County Council secured €1 million from the Rural Regeneration Development Fund for planning and design works in Rosslare Harbour and Strand.

The funding supports preparatory works for a €13 million regeneration project, including a motorhome area, amphitheatre, and greenway connecting both villages.

Plans for Rosslare Harbour include a civic and recreation space and public realm works to enhance connectivity with the greenway.

Rosslare Strand’s development features a tree-lined seaside boulevard, a village plaza, and a 90-space car park after demolishing derelict buildings.

Housing Minister James Browne and Councillor Lisa McDonald revealed the funding as a step towards transforming both villages.

Lisa McDonald shared: “Today’s announcement proposes to develop the inter-connection between Rosslare Harbour and Rosslare Strand, linked to the Greenway.”

Ger Carthy shared: “This is the foundation and the first tranche of funding for a project that will stretch to €13m.”

Ger Carthy shared: “I’m confident that major funding will follow in the coming years that will completely transform Rosslare Harbour and Rosslare Strand. This is undoubtedly a gamechanger for Rosslare, in terms of our public realm and our tourism product.”

