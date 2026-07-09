A BAD day for aviation & the double trouble bubble

In the event of a sudden drop in air pressure, life saving masks automatically drop from their compartments on the average commercial aircraft. Maybe it is time for the ife saving maskes to drop.

Yesterday was a bad day for aviation, with the renewal of hostilities between the US and Iran and the updated EASA advisory telling airmen (and women) to avoid Golf airspace until fear the schools have reopened, or August 31. The renewal of war has raised the twin problems of fuel supply and fuel price, an anxiety double trouble bubble that caused travel bookings for airlines and travel agents alike to drop by 20pc back in March.

The trouble with hedging

The new setback brings another problem. Our major airlines in Ireland and across Europe are famously hedged, but hedging is layered. IAG’s hedging is running down by the month. Even Ryanair, 80pc hedged, are hoping things will normalise before they start buying for 2027. Michael O’Leary has already started that process.

Capacity is another major problem. Our capacity increases have been curtailed by the passenger cap at Ireland’s largest airport, Dublin, which handles 70pc of the air traffic on and off the island. ATA reckons that 46pc of Gulf flights have been removed from the world’s inventory since the war started.

But the problem is not confined to the Gulf. This week India’s SpiceJet sees 44% flight drop amid capacity crisis. Similar pressures have hit carriers elsewhere in Asia. Air India has scaled back several international routes to manage fuel costs and slot availability at congested hubs, while IndiGo has confirmed adjustments to its expansion timetable with several new aircraft deliveries deferred. In Southeast Asia, Thai Airways and Malaysia Airlines have reported reduced frequencies on routes that previously connected through Middle Eastern gateways, leading to a measurable contraction in available seats.

The trouble with capacity

These decisions reflect the immediate squeeze on operational planning as airlines seek to avoid exposure to volatile regions.In Africa the situation compounds existing challenges. Ethiopian Airlines, a key player on long haul connections, has confirmed cuts to services that relied on overflights near affected zones, with knock on effects for cargo operations that subsidise passenger routes. Kenya Airways and South African Airways face parallel issues, where fuel price surges have forced fare increases that dampen demand from price sensitive markets.

The uneven impact of fuel price becomes clear when one compares regions. In Asia many carriers benefit from government subsidies or closer access to alternative suppliers, yet the overall rise still erodes margins on thin routes. African operators often operate with less hedging capability and higher exposure to imported fuel, so the same price jump hits harder and leads to quicker capacity reductions.

This disparity leaves some markets better placed to absorb shocks while others see rapid service withdrawals.US airlines have not hedged their fuel to the same degree as their European counterparts. Major carriers such as Delta, American and United entered the current period with lower coverage, a position that leaves them open to sharp cost increases at the pump.

North America’s hedging ratios sit well below the levels seen at Ryanair or IAG, which means ticket prices on both domestic and international routes will need to adjust upwards more quickly. This absence of protection amplifies the pressure on transatlantic traffic, where European partners already operate under their own constraints. The result is a feedback loop in which higher fares on one side meet reduced capacity on the other, squeezing the total market.

The trouble with insurance

Travel and aviation insurance costs have risen in response to the changed risk environment. Underwriters have confirmed increased premiums for policies covering routes near conflict areas, with some providers placing restrictions on coverage for flights that transit certain zones.

Aviation insurers in particular have revealed revised risk models that factor in the potential for rapid escalation, leading to higher excesses and in some cases the withdrawal of standard terms for affected corridors. Tour operators and corporate travel departments now face elevated expenses that get passed on to customers, further discouraging bookings for leisure and business travel alike. These adjustments add another layer of cost that compounds the fuel and capacity issues already in play.

Long haul travel depends heavily on the Middle East for efficient routing. Routes between Europe and Asia, as well as connections to Australia and parts of Africa, have traditionally used Gulf hubs for refuelling and passenger transfers. With airspace restrictions and security concerns in place, carriers must reroute or cancel segments, which lengthens journey times and increases fuel burn on alternative paths. This dependency creates a structural vulnerability that cannot be resolved overnight. Flights from Dublin or London to Singapore or Bangkok that once stopped in Doha or Dubai now require new planning, but the alternatives come with their own limitations.

The trouble with rerouting

Alternative routes such as those through Istanbul and Singapore and across the USA are unable to handle the traffic. Turkish Airlines has confirmed it cannot absorb the full volume displaced from Gulf carriers, with its own slots at Istanbul already operating near maximum capacity. Singapore Changi Airport faces similar congestion, where additional flights strain terminal and runway resources that were already scheduled tightly. Rerouting across the United States brings its own bottlenecks at major gateways such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, where customs processing and connecting flight schedules limit the ability to accommodate extra long haul arrivals. European carriers report that attempts to book additional slots on these paths have met with delays or outright refusals from air traffic control authorities, confirming the systemic nature of the capacity shortfall.

The knock on effects extend to smaller carriers and regional operators. In Europe, Lufthansa Group has revealed plans to trim its winter schedule on selected intercontinental routes, while Air France KLM has confirmed capacity reductions on services that previously linked through Middle Eastern partners. British Airways, part of IAG, must balance its hedging run off with these operational cuts, a delicate exercise that risks leaving gaps in the market. Irish carriers beyond Ryanair, such as Aer Lingus, face parallel decisions as they seek to protect transatlantic links that form a core part of their business. The cumulative loss of capacity across these operators points to a tighter market heading into the winter season, with fewer seats available at a time when demand for escape from shorter days typically rises.

The trouble with fuel

Fuel price impacts ripple through the supply chain in ways that affect maintenance, staffing and airport operations. Higher kerosene costs have confirmed upward pressure on ground handling charges at several European airports, as suppliers pass on their own energy expenses. Airlines must absorb these increases or risk service disruptions, a choice that further influences ticket pricing. In Asia the picture varies by country, with those possessing domestic refining capacity better insulated than import dependent nations. African markets, often served by a mix of legacy and low cost operators, see the fuel spike translate directly into reduced frequencies on routes to secondary cities, isolating communities that rely on air links for essential travel.

Insurance markets have tightened beyond basic premiums. The situation where Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Doha stopover automatically cancelled a full insurance policy has been addressed. Emirates has introduced a policy for their own passengers. Travel agents can sell Accident & General tailored policies that cover normal (non war) risks on the stop over. Blue Insurance and Ciaran Mulligan’s start up Yes Insurance sell similar policies. War risk clauses now apply more broadly, with some policies excluding coverage for certain geographic areas unless additional premiums are paid. This development affects not only passenger carriers but also cargo operators that move time sensitive goods between continents. The higher cost of protection reduces the attractiveness of long haul freight, which in turn influences belly hold capacity on passenger flights and contributes to overall network contraction.

The inability of alternative routes to absorb displaced traffic creates scheduling cascades. A flight rerouted via Istanbul may arrive at an inconvenient hour, disrupting connections to onward destinations in Asia. Similarly, paths across the USA encounter federal regulations on crew duty times that limit how quickly aircraft can turn around for return legs. These operational frictions accumulate into measurable delays and reduced reliability, factors that travellers notice and factor into booking decisions.

The trouble with demand

Data from booking platforms already shows softening demand for routes that require multiple connections or extended journey times.European regulators continue to monitor the situation closely, with EASA advisories shaping operational decisions across the continent. National aviation authorities in Ireland, England, Germany and France have confirmed alignment with the broader guidance on Gulf airspace, creating a unified approach that nonetheless leaves individual carriers to manage their commercial responses. This coordination helps maintain safety standards but adds to the planning burden as airlines adjust winter programmes amid uncertainty.

The effects on tourism dependent economies deserve attention. Destinations in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean that rely on European and Middle Eastern feeder traffic now face the prospect of lower arrivals, with implications for hotels, tour operators and local employment. In Africa, safari and business travel segments feel the pinch as corporate budgets tighten in response to higher air fares.

These secondary impacts illustrate how aviation disruptions spread through global commerce, affecting sectors far removed from the initial conflict zone.

Against this backdrop, the industry’s resilience comes into focus. Carriers with strong balance sheets and flexible fleets stand a better chance of weathering the storm, yet even they must make tough choices about route rationalisation. Low cost operators such as Ryanair benefit from their hedging positions in the short term, but the need to secure 2027 supplies at current elevated prices will test that advantage.

Full service networks with extensive long haul exposure find themselves more exposed, requiring careful management of yield and load factors to maintain viability.

The trouble with fuel supply

The situation also prompts reflection on broader energy policy and its intersection with aviation. Reliance on imported fuel leaves the sector vulnerable to geopolitical events, a reality that successive crises have confirmed without prompting sufficient diversification. Investments in sustainable aviation fuel remain important but face scalability challenges in the near term, leaving conventional supplies as the dominant factor for the coming seasons.

Policymakers must consider how incentives for efficiency and alternative energy sources can reduce exposure to such shocks.

As schedules tighten and prices adjust, passengers will notice changes in availability and cost. Families planning winter breaks, business travellers arranging meetings and tourists seeking sun destinations all encounter a more constrained market. The combination of capacity limits at Dublin Airport, airspace restrictions and fuel economics creates a perfect storm that tests the industry’s adaptability. Airlines will continue to optimise their networks, but the margin for error has narrowed considerably.

The trouble with despondency

Despondency about the immediate future of our aviation routes can affect forward bookings and create a cycle of negativity on its own. Aviation CEOs at the recent IATA congress in FRio agreed that consumer confidence was a bigger problem than fuel price ofr fuel supply as they face into the summer.

It is not time to drop the optimism yet. Forward prices for cruse oil are still not spiking. Refineries have been shifting their fuel-focus to jet fuel because the price is rising faster than it is for general fuel.

But the world’s leaders need to be tapped on the shoulder by a friendly air stewardess and told to modify their behavior, or fewer of us will be flying this coming winter.