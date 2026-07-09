Aloft by Marriott opens at Belfast Titanic Quarter

Aloft by Marriott opened at Belfast Titanic Quarter.

The hotel contains 135 loft-style bedrooms.

Over 70 jobs created in the local area.

Re:Fuel and W XYZ Bar serve guests.

The property sits near SSE Arena and Titanic Belfast.

Aloft by Marriott has opened its second hotel in Ireland at 4 Olympic Way in Belfast Titanic Quarter. The property features 135 loft-style bedrooms with waterfront views. It forms part of a dual development with Residence Inn by Marriott.

The hotel creates over 70 jobs and includes Re:Fuel grab-and-go options plus the W XYZ Bar for cocktails and live music. The property operates as part of a co-located, dual-hotel development sharing its site with the newly opened Residence Inn by Marriott Belfast Titanic Quarter, which offers 93 apartment-style suites for extended stays. Hospitality Ireland It features 135 loft-style bedrooms equipped with 55-inch LED TVs, air conditioning, and panoramic views across the bustling shipyard district and waterfront.

Guests can access Re:Fuel by Aloft, a 24/7 grab-and-go food and beverage hub, and the signature W XYZ Bar, which hosts live music performances and serves craft cocktails. It is built with eco-credentials targeting BREEAM Excellent and LEED Goldcertifications, making it one of Ireland’s greenest hotel properties.

A stay includes access to a complimentary 24/7 fitness center, meeting spaces, on-site parking, and an ARF (Animals Are Fun) pet-friendly policy alongside the “Camp Aloft” setup for families.

The hotel is positioned right in the heart of the Titanic Quarter, a district attracting over 3.6 million annual visitors, and sits a short distance from major business and leisure attractions, one minute from Titanic Belfast, five minutes from the O2 Belfast (formerly SSE Arena and two miles from Belfast city centre and city hall.

Developed by the JMK Group in partnership with Marriott International, the hotel brings a vibrant, tech-forward, and contemporary “different by design” experience to Belfast’s historic waterfront.

Aloft by Marriott opened its first Irish hotel in Dublin in February 2019, a 202-room 4-star, tech-forward hotel features the W XYZ Bar and a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the Dublin mountains.

JM K Group representative shared “the new landmark brings a modern experience to the waterfront district.”