Mayo’s Mount Falcon Estate on sale for €10m

The historic Mount Falcon Estate in County Mayo has been placed on the market for the first time in over 20 years, with the Maloney family seeking a price in excess of €10 million. The sale of the renowned four-star deluxe luxury resort is being handled by real estate agency CBRE Hotels. It is hitting the market during a milestone year as the estate celebrates its 150th anniversary, having been built in 1876.

The 95-acre (38.5-hectare) estate, located along the River Moy just 7km south of Ballina, is being sold as a fully operational hospitality business featuring a Victorian Gothic-style building featuring 32 beautifully appointed luxury guest bedrooms.

There are 45 standalone on site guest lodges spread across three distinct scenic settings—The Woodlands, The Courtyard, and The Lakeside. The hotel directly owns 17 of these lodges, managing or leasing others to accommodate an extra 118 guests.

The property is listed by the selling agency CBRE as “an extraordinarily rare investment opportunity due to its diverse income streams.”

Food and Beverage options include the award-winning ‘The Kitchen’ Restaurant and the popular Boathole Bar. The hotel houses a luxury Elemis spa alongside a 17-meter indoor heated swimming pool and thermal suite and features extensive event facilities, including The Fuller Room, which holds a capacity of up to 200 guests.It is globally renowned for its exclusive salmon fishing beats on the River Moy, alongside an on-site falconry and clay pigeon shooting.

The property was purchased in 2002 for €3.5 million by businessman Barry Maloney and his brothers, Michael and Alan. Over the last two decades, the family oversaw a massive renovation and construction programme.