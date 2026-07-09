Boeing delivered 59 commercial aircraft in June 2026

Boeing is scheduled to deliver 59 commercial aircraft in June 2026. This consistent output follows a strong performance in May 2026, when the manufacturer officially handed over 60 aircraft

Boeing 737 MAX: 41

Boeing 787 Dreamliner: 13

Boeing 777: 3

Boeing 767: 2

The 41 projected 737 MAX deliveries align closely with Boeing’s current single-aisle target rate of 42 aircraft per month. Output is expected to increase further as Boeing prepares to open a new final assembly line in Everett, Washington. The spike to 13 projected 787 Dreamliner deliveries in June, up from 6 in May, is driven by drawing down existing completed inventory rather than an acceleration in active factory production rates.

Noteworthy custom handovers surrounding this period include the delivery of Riyadh Air’s first 787-9 Dreamliner jets early in the month. Building upon the 250 aircraft delivered through the end of May, these expected June figures push Boeing’s first-half totals to over 300 commercial jets.