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Kelly Otberg CEO of Boeing
Kelly Otberg CEO of Boeing since August 8, 2024

Boeing delivered 59 commercial aircraft in June 2026

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By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

Boeing is scheduled to deliver 59 commercial aircraft in June 2026. This consistent output follows a strong performance in May 2026, when the manufacturer officially handed over 60 aircraft

  • Boeing 737 MAX: 41 
  • Boeing 787 Dreamliner: 13 
  • Boeing 777: 3 
  • Boeing 767: 2 

The 41 projected 737 MAX deliveries align closely with Boeing’s current single-aisle target rate of 42 aircraft per month. Output is expected to increase further as Boeing prepares to open a new final assembly line in Everett, Washington. The spike to 13 projected 787 Dreamliner deliveries in June, up from 6 in May, is driven by drawing down existing completed inventory rather than an acceleration in active factory production rates. 

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Noteworthy custom handovers surrounding this period include the delivery of Riyadh Air’s first 787-9 Dreamliner jets early in the month. Building upon the 250 aircraft delivered through the end of May, these expected June figures push Boeing’s first-half totals to over 300 commercial jets. 

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