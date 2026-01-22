Wicklow Gaol set for summer reopening after renovations

Wicklow council engaged in procurement to select a new operator for the gaol.

The new operator planned to update the exhibition and create themed seasonal events.

Plans maximised food and drink retail and community use for festivals.

Helena Dennehy indicated the tender process reached stage two with six submissions.

The gaol remained a key tourism and heritage attraction in the county.

Wicklow County Council confirms work has progressed to reopen Wicklow Gaol and it should be available during the summer tourist season.

The amenity closed last year for essential renovations and upgrades as the contract with Wicklow Historic Gaol CLG under Wicklow Enterprise Park ended. Officials have commissioned a Conservation Management Plan to guide improvement works. Initial efforts have addressed leaks essential repairs and external maintenance.

Helena Dennehy director of services shared “We have gone out for a tender operator in the autumn that wasn’t successful so we ended up going out to tender a second time. Good news we had six tenders the second time. We’re now at stage two of that process The three that came through to stage two are being assessed.”