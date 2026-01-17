Windstar Cruises holds naming ceremony for Star Seeker in Miami

Windstar Cruises has held a naming ceremony for the new Star Seeker in Miami on 15 January 2026. The ceremony featured Libby Anschutz, daughter of owner Phil Anschutz, as godmother delivering a message that continued a family tradition with Windstar ships.

Windstar President Christopher Prelog opened the event and described the onboard culture of smiles, genuine conversation, kindness, and caring that has defined the company since its start with two small sailing ships.

Following the christening the Star Seeker departed on an eight-night sailing from Miami to San Juan with stops in the Dominican Republic and the British Virgin Islands. In 2026 the ship will sail in the Caribbean and Alaska before heading to Japan and Southeast Asia with focus on Thailand and Vietnam.

The Star Seeker represents expansion for Windstar with port-intensive itineraries and longer stays in destinations. Libby Anschutz’s role echoes her mother Nancy Anschutz christening the Star Pride. Her sister Sarah will christen the Star Explorer in London in June 2027.

The Star Explorer debuts in December 2026 with sailings to London on the Thames Bordeaux Rouen Caen the British Isles Ireland the Baltics Norway’s fjords France Northern Spain and Portugal. Itineraries include overnights in Stockholm Tallinn Bordeaux San Sebastián and Biarritz plus first-time calls at Puerto Banús near Marbella.

Christopher Prelog shared “It’s the way you feel when you are onboard a Windstar ship: the smiles from the crew the genuine conversation the kindness and caring that flows through the ship every day. This is the Windstar culture that’s been part of the company since it began with two small sailing ships and it continues today.”