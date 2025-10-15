Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Wizz relocates half the 450 staff from closed Abu Dhabi base

Wizz relocates half the 450 staff from closed Abu Dhabi base

0
By on Knowledge & News
Jozsef Varadi CEO of Wizz Air
Jozsef Varadi CEO of Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc have relocated nearly half of 450 staff from its closed Abu Dhabi operations to eastern Europe bases.

Flights from Wizz Air Abu Dhabi suspended on 1 September after a 14 July announcement citing engine issues in hot climates, airspace disruptions and Middle East regulatory barriers.

The 2021 Etihad joint venture operated 12 A321neo aircraft to 28 destinations including Astana, Chisinau and Tashkent.

Aircraft will redeploy to central and eastern Europe, serving 120 airports with a 210-plane fleet.

Between 150 and 200 pilots, cabin crew and office workers have been transferred to Hungary, Poland and Romania hubs, based on visas and family needs.

See also  TUI reveals new year offer in Lanzarote

The remaining staff will receive three months’ salary severance up to €15,000 each, plus job assistance with UAE carriers like Etihad and Air Arabia.

  • Etihad held July recruitment for 1,500 vacancies to double their fleet by 2030.
  • Wizz Air Abu Dhabi posted a €39.3m net loss to 31 March 2025, up from €35.6m, with 20pc passenger growth to 2.1m.
  • Closure aids cost cuts; 20pc fleet grounded for Pratt & Whitney inspections, facing €250m claims; €1.2bn H1 2025 revenue, 85pc Europe.
  • Post-31 August bookings are to be refunded or rebooked; stake held until December dissolution; competitors take Abu Dhabi slots.

Wizz plans 50 new European routes planned for summer 2026, including Budapest-Tirana and Warsaw-Ohrid; relocations end 31 October, Budapest training from 15 November.

See also  Flexjet Europe applies for Irish AOC

Marion Geoffroy shared, “Between 150 and 200 pilots, cabin crew and office workers have transferred to hubs in Hungary, Poland and Romania, depending on visa approvals and family circumstances.”

Related posts:

Prague comes top of study ranking 90 cities on walkability Culture Travel reveals details of 4-night Vienna trip to celebrate Strauss on Nov 30 Carlo Micallef CEO of Malta TourismValletta tops European city list from Condé Nast Glenn Valentin GM of the Westbury HotelWestbury reveals offer of €780 two-night “Season of Sparkle” packages
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.