Wizz relocates half the 450 staff from closed Abu Dhabi base

Jozsef Varadi CEO of Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc have relocated nearly half of 450 staff from its closed Abu Dhabi operations to eastern Europe bases.

Flights from Wizz Air Abu Dhabi suspended on 1 September after a 14 July announcement citing engine issues in hot climates, airspace disruptions and Middle East regulatory barriers.

The 2021 Etihad joint venture operated 12 A321neo aircraft to 28 destinations including Astana, Chisinau and Tashkent.

Aircraft will redeploy to central and eastern Europe, serving 120 airports with a 210-plane fleet.

Between 150 and 200 pilots, cabin crew and office workers have been transferred to Hungary, Poland and Romania hubs, based on visas and family needs.

The remaining staff will receive three months’ salary severance up to €15,000 each, plus job assistance with UAE carriers like Etihad and Air Arabia.

Etihad held July recruitment for 1,500 vacancies to double their fleet by 2030.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi posted a €39.3m net loss to 31 March 2025, up from €35.6m, with 20pc passenger growth to 2.1m.

Closure aids cost cuts; 20pc fleet grounded for Pratt & Whitney inspections, facing €250m claims; €1.2bn H1 2025 revenue, 85pc Europe.

Post-31 August bookings are to be refunded or rebooked; stake held until December dissolution; competitors take Abu Dhabi slots.

Wizz plans 50 new European routes planned for summer 2026, including Budapest-Tirana and Warsaw-Ohrid; relocations end 31 October, Budapest training from 15 November.

Marion Geoffroy shared, “Between 150 and 200 pilots, cabin crew and office workers have transferred to hubs in Hungary, Poland and Romania, depending on visa approvals and family circumstances.”