Worldchoice confirms conference dates for 2026 and 2027

Worldchoice has confirmed its annual conference will take place on Saturday 21 November 2026 at Johnstown Estate in Enfield and on Saturday 6 November 2027 at the same venue. 

The annual event serves as a key gathering for members, trade partners, and media with keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking. The programme will address evolving industry needs while focusing on trade relationships.

Carol Anne O’Neill of Worldchoice says the early announcement allows attendees, partners, and sponsors to plan ahead. The conferences build on previous successes and reinforce long-term support for membership. Johnstown Estate will host both editions.

Carol Anne O’Neill shared We are excited to confirm our conference plans for the next two years. Announcing these dates in advance allows our attendees, partners, and sponsors to plan in advance and reinforces our long-term commitment to supporting our membership.

