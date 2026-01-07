World Travel Agents Association Alliance opposes IATA remittance changes

WTAAA opposes IATA’s standardised shorter remittance periods.

Eliminates flexibility for local Agency Programme Joint Councils.

Forces uniform periods by mid-2026, increasing agent pre-financing.

Seen as abuse of airline-dominated governance.

Calls for restoration of local determination aligned with business models.

The World Travel Agents Associations Alliance has criticised the International Air Transport Association decision to standardise shorter remittance periods for travel agents. The move eliminates local flexibility set by Agency Programme Joint Councils. Agent representatives argue the global forum of airlines overrides negotiated local arrangements.

Approved in a Passenger Agency Conference vote, the change enforces uniform periods by mid-2026 across Billing and Settlement Plan markets. Agents must pre-finance payments more, advancing funds before client settlements. Local periods reflect national payment practices.

The governance imbalance allows airlines to adopt resolutions without agent binding input. The alliance views this as abuse of power over balanced solutions. It calls for restoring local council authority based on market needs.

Otto de Vries shared “By depriving national markets of their ability to tailor remittance schedules to local needs, the global alignment decision disregards long-standing local relationships between airlines and agents and ignores the operational realities of diverse business models, including high-volume corporate and tour operator accounts.”