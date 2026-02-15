150 flights cancelled by snow at Amsterdam Schiphol

Schiphol is canceling a large number of flights on Sunday as a precaution due to the snow. A KLM spokesperson confirms to news agency ANP that it concerns at least 150 flights

The cancelled flights included Dublin to Amsterdam KL1142@17.15 also inbound KL141 & KIL145

NOS weatherman Marco Verhoef expects Schiphol to experience snow in the second half of the afternoon and in the evening. The problems should be over late in the evening or at the start of the night into Monday.

According to KLM, flights are being canceled in consultation with the airport. Both incoming and outgoing flights are affected. The spokesperson cannot say whether the number of canceled flights will be expanded further.

By proactively canceling the flights, the airline hopes to prevent people from traveling to Schiphol for nothing.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status on the Schiphol website (schiphol.nl/en/departures) and contact their airline directly before heading to the airport.

Earlier in January 2026, severe snow led to major disruptions at Schiphol, including hundreds of cancellations and de-icing issues, so operations remain sensitive to any wintry precipitation.