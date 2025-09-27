Enterprises in ten counties short listed for 2025 Irish family business hospitality awards

Diarmaid Lennon of Ashville Media

Ashville Media Group has the shortlist for the 2025 Irish Family Business Awards shortlist, featuring 12 hospitality businesses across Ireland.

Ballyliffin Lodge & Spa, Co. Donegal

Bar SQUARE, Co. Mayo

Celtic Ross Hotel, Co. Cork

Cusack Hotels, Co. Meath

Decoy Country Cottages, Co. Meath

Dooley’s Hotel Waterford, Co. Waterford

Gleesons Townhouse Roscommon, Co. Roscommon

Horse and Jockey, Co. Tipperary

Hotel Woodstock, Co. Clare

Playtown Tullamore, Co. Offaly

River Valley Holidays Ltd, Co. Wicklow

Shamrock Lodge Hotel, Co. Westmeath

The 2025 Irish Family Business Awards shortlist includes tourism finalists, with the ceremony on 30 October at Johnstown Estate in Enfield, County Meath, hosted by Matt Cooper of Today FM.

The sixth-year programme features 21 categories, 15 per cent more tourism submissions than 2024, drawing over 300 attendees and sponsorship from Bank of Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

Mairéad Melody Carr shared: “Family businesses are the heartbeat of the tourism industry. Beyond providing essential services, these businesses play a vital role in welcoming visitors and showcasing the warmth and character of our region. Their success is a success for tourism and for the communities they serve.”