267-room hotel proposed for Dublin’s Smithfield

Developers shas ubmitted plans for a scheme on Beresford Street in Dublin 7, ranging from six to 12 storeys.

The project includes a 267-room hotel, 191 apartments, office and retail spaces, and a crèche. Existing warehouse buildings used by Dole Ireland for storage and distribution require demolition.

The residential mix comprises 57 one-bedroom units, 106 two-bedroom units, and 28 three-bedroom units. Designed by JFA Architects, the development provides nine car parking spaces, removing four on-street spots.

A planning report by John Spain Associates states the plans introduce high-quality mixed use on an underutilised site, replacing low-density commercial use. Local submissions raise concerns over scale, density, overshadowing, and hotel necessity. Presentation Primary School highlighted privacy issues from overlooking classrooms and playground.

John Spain Associates shared “The layout and design of the development seeks to enhance the streetscape and integrates appropriately with the surrounding context, whilst proposing high-quality new architectural additions to the area. The design and scale of the proposed development has sought to respond to and respect the surrounding context and seeks to make a positive contribution to this city centre location.”

Opposition lobby groups shared: “the proposed height and bulk of the development will overshadow adjacent properties and create a detrimental effect on the surrounding streetscape.”