3 becomes 2: Paris Charles De Gaulle airport to rename ELEVEN terminals in March

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport will rename its 11 terminals to numbers 1 through 7 in March 2027, coinciding with the launch of the CDG Express rail link from Paris Gare de l’Est. Groupe ADP, the airport operator, confirmed the change on 9 December to address navigation challenges reported by international and connecting passengers, who account for more than 30pc of the 76m annual users.

Terminal 1 will keep its name,

The current Terminal 3 becomes Terminal 2

Terminals 2A and 2C merge into Terminal 3.

Terminal 2B and 2D will form Terminal 4,

Terminal 2E will become Terminal 5 with satellites redesignated as 5B, 5C, and 5D,

Terminal 2F will turn into Terminal 6,

Terminal 2G will receive the number 7.

Departure lounges will use letters such as S and R for Terminal 1, V for Terminal 2, F for Terminal 3, G and H for Terminal 4, B, C, and D for Terminal 5, E for Terminal 6, and N for Terminal 7.

Signs will follow passenger flows from roads and the RER train, with numbers guiding outside and letters inside departure areas.

The project requires replacing more than 3,000 panels in terminals, 600 in car parks, and 250 road signs between September and December 2026, with new signage covered until the official unveiling. Hundreds of computer applications will reconfigure to update 10,000 video surveillance cameras and other systems.

Tickets sold from March 2026 for flights beyond 12 months will incorporate the new designations.

The CDG Express will cover 32km nonstop in 20 minutes every 15 minutes from 0500 to midnight, contrasting the current RER B service that takes 30 minutes from Gare du Nord for €13. Fares for the CDG Express remain unconfirmed. The renaming forms part of a broader transformation under an Economic Regulation Contract proposal, with Groupe ADP collaborating with 900 companies and 90,000 employees at the site.