3,500 buyers attending IMEX America in Las Vegas

The IMEX America trade show has opened with Smart Monday education sessions to be followed by the main exhibition from October 7 to 9.

Over 3,500 buyers from 65 countries and 3,300 exhibitors from 180 nations participate in pre-scheduled appointments, covering 2.1m square feet with sessions on leadership and health.

Suppliers include national tourist offices, hotels, cruise lines and technology providers, while buyers from corporations and associations pursue contracts worthms of euro.

The 2025 theme of Impact promotes sustainability through reusable water stations, food donations and plastic avoidance, with events like the IMEXrun and a reception at Drai’s Beach Club.

Partnerships with Meeting Professionals International, ICCA and SITE support the event, contributing €1.2bn to the US economy, with 60,000 visitors expected.

IMEX shared in a written statement “The 2025 theme of Impact drives our commitment to sustainable practices and meaningful connections for the global meetings industry.”